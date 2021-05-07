Golden Globes voters approve reforms after racism row

The scandal-hit organization behind film and television's Golden Globe Awards on Thursday voted for sweeping reforms after being slammed by Hollywood for its record on diversity.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- a group of 90-odd international journalists who wield outsized influence due to the prestigious Globes -- has been reeling since a report in February revealed it has zero Black members.

On Thursday, the HFPA overwhelmingly approved a package of reforms including boosting membership by 50 percent in the next 18 months -- including more Black journalists -- hiring diversity consultants, and ending notoriously strict and opaque limits on who gets admitted.

"Because we understand the urgency and issue of transparency, we will be continuously updating the members as we move forward in making our organization more inclusive and diverse," he wrote.

One HFPA member, who asked not to be named, told AFP that "very small numbers said no or abstained -- the majority said yes" to the changes.

- Spotty track record -

Former president Philip Berk was expelled last month for forwarding an email dubbing Black Lives Matter a "hate movement," and two consultants hired to address the HFPA's diversity issues quit over a lack of progress.

And more broadly, the organization's track record of overlooking Black- and minority-led films and television series at the Globes is frequently criticized.

And there was positive news for the HFPA in March when an antitrust lawsuit by a Norwegian entertainment journalist -- accusing it of sabotaging non-members while gorging on lavish perks and unparalleled access to Hollywood stars -- was thrown out by a California judge.

...

Originally published as Golden Globes voters approve sweeping reforms after racism row