'Gold standard' care at Fanelli Dental

COMPREHENSIVE: Remo Fanelli explains how the Somnodent appliance works to patient Leanne Patrick at Fanelli Dental. Jessica Perkins

TAKING proper care of your teeth gives you more than just pearly whites, it can prevent many other health issues, Dr Remo Fanelli says.

Owner of Fanelli Dental, Dr Fanelli said dental health is "greatly impacted” by facial muscles, airways and daily habits.

"Our dental health can impact such things as heart, brain and gut health and diabetes,” Dr Fanelli said.

This Dental Health Week, the Fanellis want to remind the community about the importance of having regular dental preventative appointments.

When he established the practice 35 years ago, Dr Fanelli had a "vision of creating a practice that could provide the absolute best treatment options” for their patients.

Ever since, it has been a focus at Fanelli Dental to offer a "comprehensive diagnosis” - aiming to treat the cause, not just the symptoms.

Dr Fanelli said taking the time to determine what the best outcome is for each patient is "gold standard” treatment.

"We take the time to listen to each patient's concerns and with comprehensive diagnosis enables us to formulate a long-term road map together.

"Each patient is different and so we tailor treatment options to suit their needs.”

"(It is) important to spend time with the patient to understand their concerns and then work together to find the best solutions.”

Dr Fanelli said ongoing dental care can prevent diseases such as periodontal disease - responsible for the greatest loss of teeth among adults.

Periodontal disease is where the bone and the gum dissolve due to bacterial infection.

He said often patients were unaware of the issues caused by the disease until damage had already been done and wants to remind patients of the importance of catching it early.

"Only a dental professional can remove the build-up of hard plaque around the teeth and under the gums,” Dr Fanelli said. "Once you lose bone, it cannot grow back, however with the correct treatment, the progress can be minimised.”

Dr Fanelli also said gum disease was linked to many other health issues such as heart disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes, strokes and arthritis - among others.

Practice manager Judy Fanelli reiterated the importance of spending time with each patient to determine what the best approach was for treatment.

"We believe our point of difference is that comprehensive diagnosis using advanced technology,” Mrs Fanelli said.

She said it's important to treat both the symptom and the cause. For example, the cracking of teeth can result from several things including airway issues, jaw and neck misalignment.

"It's not just about fixing the tooth,” Mrs Fanelli said.

Dr Fanelli said he wants his patients to know it is never too late to start treatment.

"We want our patients to feel that we are here to work with them to achieve better overall health,” Dr Fanelli said.