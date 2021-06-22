Menu
Connie's legacy
Celebrity

Gold Logie winner in horror car accident

by Sarah Booth
22nd Jun 2021 5:44 AM
Gold Logie winner Samuel Johnson is in hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday night.

He is awake and talking but still recovering, his sister Hilde Hinton shared in a post on the Love Your Sister charity Facebook page.

She said he was accidentally struck while on his way to visit family.

"I wish I didn't have to tell you this," she said.

"Our Ambos got him picked up and tucked away safely in hospital in record time.

"The fantastical medical staff are in overdrive taking care of his sore head.

Samuel Johnson, pictured with his late sister Connie Johnson, created the Love Your Sister charity.
Samuel Johnson, pictured with his late sister Connie Johnson, created the Love Your Sister charity.

"He's awake and not too happy that he doesn't have his pants - nobody loves a hospital gown.

"Hearing his voice is lovely, but can't wait for hugs when it's safe."

Mr Johnson created the Love Your Sister charity after his late sibling Connie Johnson dared him to unicycle around Australia to raise money for cancer research.

The actor - who was crowned Victoria's 2018 Australian of the Year for his efforts - went on to raise more than $13 million through the charity.

