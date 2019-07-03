Gold Logie winner heading to Tannum for cancer fundraiser

PREPARED: Sharna Lote-Crillesen, Barry Springett, Kylie Dixon and Tristan Vickery from the Unique Quality Care team will be proudly wearing tutus on July 20 at The Great CQ Tutu Salute in support of the charity Love Your Sister. Actor and cancer advocate Samuel Johnson will make an appearance at Tannum Sands Hotel.

PREPARED: Sharna Lote-Crillesen, Barry Springett, Kylie Dixon and Tristan Vickery from the Unique Quality Care team will be proudly wearing tutus on July 20 at The Great CQ Tutu Salute in support of the charity Love Your Sister. Actor and cancer advocate Samuel Johnson will make an appearance at Tannum Sands Hotel. Matt Harris

ACTOR and cancer advocate Samuel Johnson is coming to Tannum Sands as part of his Australia-wide journey to raise $1million to find a cure for the disease.

In 2012 Johnson and his late sister Connie Johnson formed the charity Love Your Sister in an effort to finally rid people of cancer.

The following year Johnson rode about 15,000km across Australia on a unicycle in an effort to raise $1 million.

Connie died from breast cancer in 2017 but Johnson's quest has continued, this time in the comfort of a motorhome.

Samuel Johnson, pictured with his late sister Connie Johnson. Contributed

Alana "Tink'' McMullen, from Tink's Wish List, became aware of Johnson's arrival at Tannum and decided to get the community involved.

She formed The Great CQ Tutu Salute for Johnson on July 20 with the aim of lining Hampton Dr from the Boyne River bridge to the Tannum Sands Hotel with people dressed in tutus.

"He started about a month ago on the Gold Coast,” Ms McMullen said.

"He's got a motorhome this time after someone donated it to him.”

Ms McMullen formed Tink's Wish List after her husband Tom died of cancer in 2012.

"I started Tink's Wish List after doing a lot of fundraising for Cancer Council and when my husband got to the palliative stage there was really nothing Cancer Council could do wish-wise,” she said.

"He wanted to have a 50th birthday because he was 49 (in 2012) and knew he wasn't going to make his 50th.

"Most of the wishes you find are for children and I started Tink's Wish List to get that happening and we grew from there.

"Love Your Sister covers all cancers and it's all about finding a cure.”

Samuel Johnson on Australia wide road trip to raise funds for cancer charity. Love your Sister

Ms McMullen said Johnson will be at Tannum Sands Hotel from 5-7pm on July 20 but advised people wanting to "salute'' him to line Hampton Dr from 4pm.

She encouraged other businesses to follow Unique Quality Care's lead and form a team for the event.

"We want everyone to purchase a tutu for $12 through the Love Your Sister website so it contributes to the cause,” she said.

Teams wishing to participate can call Ms McMullen on 0421779680.