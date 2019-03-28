Menu
More than $20,000 of stolen goods were discovered at a Willow Vale home.
Crime

Cops discover $20,000 of stolen items in raid

by Nic Darveniza
28th Mar 2019 8:48 AM
A 35-year-old Gold Coast woman has been arrested after a police raid on her Willow Vale home discovered more than $20,000 of stolen items.

Valuable electronic and baby goods were among the stash Police believe had been stolen from retail shops across the Gold Coast.

A Gold Coast Criminal Investigations Branch uncovered the allegedly stolen items after conducting an investigation into an organised stealing syndicate.

Police will allege the items were stolen and then sold through a variety of online marketplaces.

The woman has been charged with two counts of enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, seven counts of stealing and one count of possession of tainted property.

She is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on 24 April 2019.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith of the Gold Coast CIB said the theft from retail shops costs the community millions of dollars every year.

"Yesterday's effort clearly illustrates the scale of organised nature of this offending and accordingly, the apprehension of those involved is an ongoing priority of the Queensland Police Service."

