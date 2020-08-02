Menu
Gold Coast infant taken to hospital in critical condition. Picture: Stephen Harman
News

Toddler dead in drowning tragedy

by Emily Toxward & Jacob Miley
2nd Aug 2020 11:51 AM
A YOUNG girl who suffered critical injuries after a near-drowning at a Gold Coast property has died in hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed on Sunday morning that the girl, three, had died at Gold Coast University Hospital on Saturday night.

The spokesman said it appeared the incident occurred at a private dam at a Gaven property.

Paramedics rushed to the property about 11am on Saturday following "post immersion" involving the girl.

The child was treated at the scene by critical care paramedics and a high acuity response unit before being rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital, but she could not be saved.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

