Reserves to records: The Don’s incredible comeback

Gold Coast winger Anthony Don celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against Newcastle during their Round 6 clash. Picture: Bradley Kanaris

This time six weeks ago, Anthony Don's career was dead in the water.

Gold Coast's leading try scorer in 2018 with 14 tries in 24 games, Don's days seemed numbered after coach Garth Brennan demoted the cult hero to reserve grade for Round 1.

A generational shift seemed in play - young wingers Phillip Sami and Brenko Lee were named for the Raiders clash as Dale Copley edged Don for a place on the bench.

It's the kind of situation that makes or breaks an older player - but the Don is made of sterner stuff.

Two tries and 184m for Burleigh Bears in the club's 500th game celebration earned him an immediate recall for Round 2 and the veteran winger has been flying ever since.

Don racked up 111m in his return against Cronulla before scoring four weeks in a row to take his recent NRL tally to eight tries from his past 10 games and 71 overall.

Even ignoring his try-scoring run, Don is in the form of his life.

He's averaging a career-best 112m in attack after five games, his defence has markedly improved with tackle efficiency up from 54 per cent to 83 per cent and most importantly, he's keen to stay on top.

Don beats Warriors winger Ken Maumalo to score a try during their Round 4 match at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Picture: David Rowland

"I've got two years left on my contract and my main priority is trying to stay in the first grade team," Don said ahead of Gold Coast's Round 7 clash with Wests Tigers.

The Grafton junior is eager to see his Titans run out in Tamworth this weekend but says he won't be focused on extending his try-scoring streak.

"I don't set try scoring goals - you can have a good game and not score tries … it's just about consistency.

"But I'm happy to take the meat where I can," he said.