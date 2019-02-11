Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Suspicious person’ triggers school lockdown

by Talisa Eley
11th Feb 2019 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast school went into lockdown after a suspicious person was found on the grounds.

Students and teachers at Ashmore State School activated their emergency protocol this morning after a person was spotted on the grounds during learning time.

A post on the school's Facebook post around 12.30pm said teachers spotted the person on the grounds and acted "exactly as expected" during the brief lockdown.

The person was found to be a former student, and Ashmore State School has confirmed they will be speaking with the child and their parents to make sure they don't venture onto the grounds in the future.

School principal Karen Brown said no-one was at risk at any point.

"The lockdown was actioned immediately and was undertaken as a precautionary measure," she said.

"We will remain vigilant in our observations of any unauthorised visitors to our school campus by persons either known or unknown and take action as required to ensure the safety of all members of our community."

A police spokeswoman said there was no record of police attending.

editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Gladstone sex offender fails to report child at home

    premium_icon Gladstone sex offender fails to report child at home

    News IT didn't occur to a Gladstone man convicted of child sex offences he would have to report a child staying at his home, a court has heard.

    • 11th Feb 2019 3:18 PM
    UPDATE: Young driver remains in hospital after crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Young driver remains in hospital after crash

    News Reports came in about 2pm Saturday of the serious crash.

    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    VIDEO: Mount Larcom residents caught in surprise hailstorm

    premium_icon VIDEO: Mount Larcom residents caught in surprise hailstorm

    Weather 'It was a really strong storm for a short period of time.'