Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cops are on the hunt for a man in an unusual outfit they believe can help them with their investigation into an alleged robbery. SEE THE PICTURES!
Cops are on the hunt for a man in an unusual outfit they believe can help them with their investigation into an alleged robbery. SEE THE PICTURES!
Crime

Cops are hunting for a tea-towel bandit

Jodie Callcott
by and Kathleen Skene, Jodie Callcott
19th Feb 2021 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Lifesaver accused of rape

14yo charged after train station stabbing

COOMERA detectives investigating the robbery of an Oxenford chemist on Thursday night have released images of man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police allege the man entered the Leo Graham Way business about 10pm on Thursday night and threatened two female employees and demanded drugs. Picture: QPS.
Police allege the man entered the Leo Graham Way business about 10pm on Thursday night and threatened two female employees and demanded drugs. Picture: QPS.

 

 

Police allege the man entered the Leo Graham Way business about 10pm on Thursday night and threatened two female employees and demanded drugs.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $1 FOR FIRST 28 DAYS

It is alleged as one of the employees was calling police the man jumped the counter and stole packets of medication off the shelf before fleeing.

Police, included a police a dog, went to the scene but couldn't find the man.

ATHLETES GONE BAD ON COAST

He is described as caucasian with a solid build and was wearing a towel on his head, a peak cap, brown long sleeve top and black, red and white board shorts, white runners and green cotton gloves.

 

 

Originally published as Gold Coast police hunting for tea-towel bandit

crime police robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink-driver told police he knew he wasn’t sober enough

        Premium Content Drink-driver told police he knew he wasn’t sober enough

        Crime Paul Stephen Ellison had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelt of liquor.

        Who got the most rain? Totals in Gladstone

        Premium Content Who got the most rain? Totals in Gladstone

        Weather Gladstone had some welcome relief on Thursday afternoon.

        Sundale CEO gives garage sale green light for 2021

        Premium Content Sundale CEO gives garage sale green light for 2021

        News “The time, passion and energy they provide supports Sundale and its care recipients...

        CQUni issues sports shoe warning for parents

        Premium Content CQUni issues sports shoe warning for parents

        Education “Ill-fitting and inappropriate footwear can cause foot problems in adulthood.”