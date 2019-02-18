Moped smash horror: ‘Am I going to die?’

The Yamaha 155cc moped at the scene of a horror smash about 1am on the Main Beach beach-edge walkway that's part of Philip Park, just across from the Marina Mirage turnoff. PICTURE: Ryan Keen

A MAN has shattered his femur and a teenage girl is also in hospital after a horror, late-night moped smash on a Gold Coast beachfront walkway.

Police and paramedics rushed to the Main Beach scene of the collision - believed to be with a metal light pole - around 1am overnight to find a man and teenage girl groaning on the ground in agony.

It is believed the pair were joyriding on a Yamaha 155CC moped along the Philip Park beach-edge walkway when they have slammed into a light pole.

The busted red and black Yamaha lay on the ground nearby.

Queenland Ambulance Service staff initially focused on the male - aged between 26 and 30 - who operations supervisor Stewart Cutajar said had a "nasty" broken femur.

"He appeared to have an open fracture to the right upper leg, an open femur fracture.

"It's a nasty fracture. It's a long bone fracture and takes a lot of force to get to that stage," Mr Cutajar said.

Gold Coast police examine the Yamaha 155cc moped involved in a horror late-night crash at Main Beach on the beach-edge walkway that is part of Philip Park near the Marina Mirage shopping centre turn off. A man, aged 25 to 30 and a female, 16, were injured in a collision with a light pole. PICTURE: Ryan Keen

"The 16-year-old girl was conscious and alert and complaining of pain in her hip, pelvis and leg.

"We were called to a motorcycle accident with two occupants. We thought it was down on the road side but it was up on the footpath," he said, adding: "It's unusual but gosh, anything can happen."

Helmets at the scene of a horror late-night smash involving two people on a Yamaha 155cc moped which hit a light pole on a beach-edge walking path at Main Beach, near the Marina Mirage turnoff...and at Philip Park Picture: RYAN KEEN

Moments before paramedics loaded the male into an ambulance, he wailed: "Am I going to die?"

One replied: "No, you are going to be alright buddy."

Both were taken in ambulances to Gold Coast University Hospital.

A trio of French working holiday makers were first on the scene after hearing the loud bang followed by screams.

"We heard the crash and then we heard the screaming," Frenchman Theo Meunier said. "My friend straight away called police and said there was a crash and to come quickly please."

Meunier said the girl, while unable to get up and groaning in pain, had attempted to call emergency services on her mobile but was having difficulty talking, Mr Meunier said.

Gold Coast police senior sergeant Aaron Livingstone said it appeared they had been travelling pretty fast along the walkway before hitting the light pole."

"They were probably coming along here at speed. Both have got broken bones by the sound of it."

Mr Livingstone said blood tests would be taken but toxicology to determine if drink-driving was a factor would not be determined for some time.