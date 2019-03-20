Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Boy, 9, allegedly whipped by mum

by Lea Emery
20th Mar 2019 6:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY is deliberating whether a mum whipped her nine-year-old son five times with a rubber cord leaving bruises.

The jury of eight women and five men began deliberations yesterday afternoon after a two-day trial in the Southport District Court.

The 32-year-old mum, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

During the trial the court was played a video recording of the boy showing his father what had happened.

He mimed how he was curled up in a ball when his mum allegedly whipped him five times.

The court has been told the boy's parents had recently split and were in the midst of a custody battle at the time of the alleged whipping.

The jury will continue their deliberations today.

More Stories

Show More
assault corporal punishment court editors picks parenting

Top Stories

    'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    premium_icon 'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    News The bridge experiences heavy traffic and is close to a school. Children often cross the busy road unsafely.

    Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    premium_icon Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    News There were some minor safety concerns after Friday's attack.

    Rail Trail passes major hurdle at council meeting

    premium_icon Rail Trail passes major hurdle at council meeting

    News The Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail has taken another step forward.

    Four votes to be utilised at crucial LGAQ meeting

    premium_icon Four votes to be utilised at crucial LGAQ meeting

    News The meeting is expected to be a pivotal one for Queensland councils.