Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gold Coast missing person: Have you seen him?

by Emily Halloran
17th Mar 2020 11:39 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance to locate a man who was reported missing from Mudgeeraba last night.

Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at 7.30pm at Stockman Crescent house before leaving on foot without his wallet, mobile phone or car keys.

He has not made contact with his family since.

Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at Stockman Crescent in Mudgeeraba at 7.30pm on Monday March 16. Photo: Queensland Police
Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at Stockman Crescent in Mudgeeraba at 7.30pm on Monday March 16. Photo: Queensland Police

Police and family hold serious concerns for his well-being as he suffers from a medical condition and his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Cronkright is described as caucasian, 182cm tall and slouches forward, average build, light brown shaggy style hair and has a three-day style facial hair growth on his face.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie; jeans; black sneakers and a grey t-shirt.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast missing person queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 53 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 53 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters. Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court...

        Getaway driver has murderer for mother

        premium_icon Getaway driver has murderer for mother

        Crime “He’s had no good role model in his life."

        Online market launched as small business hit by virus

        premium_icon Online market launched as small business hit by virus

        Business Bid to help other small businesses ahead of uncertain times

        RATES DEBATE: Candidates reveal how to tackle big issue

        premium_icon RATES DEBATE: Candidates reveal how to tackle big issue

        News IT IS one of the biggest issues every time a new council budget is handed down: how...