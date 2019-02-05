Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dad faces court after infant son hospitalised

by Greg Stolz
5th Feb 2019 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gold Coast dad accused of seriously injuring his baby son in a shaking incident has been granted bail.

The man, 22, was arrested by Child Protection detectives last Friday and charged with grievous bodily harm, four months after the three-month-old was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with what police said were 'significant injuries'.

At a bail hearing at Southport Magistrates Court today, defence barrister James McNab said the charge was 'emphatically denied'.

Mr McNab said the case was 'clearly circumstantial' with some 'gaping holes'.

He said there were 'a number of hypotheses consistent with innocence' including the baby's older sibling having fallen on him, a problem baby capsule and the father's history of epilepsy.

The court heard the baby was being cared for by the defendant's mother under a Department of Child Safety kinship order.

Magistrate Clare Kelly said it was a 'very serious charge' and the investigation was complex.

She granted bail on condition the father report weekly to police and not have contact with his baby son except under the supervision of Child Safety.

Mr McNab sought to have details of the case suppressed.

Media representatives opposed the application and magistrate Clare Kelly declined to impose a suppression order.

The case was adjourned until March 21.

court editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Who bulk bills in Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: Who bulk bills in Gladstone

    News The Observer has compiled a list of clinics offering bulk-billing for health care services, including mental health services.

    • 5th Feb 2019 4:54 PM
    Woman's nightclub outburst fuelled by discrimination

    premium_icon Woman's nightclub outburst fuelled by discrimination

    News A MAGISTRATE has apologised to a woman after a court was told...

    • 5th Feb 2019 4:08 PM
    'Rural practices will close': AMA's worry for bulk-billing

    premium_icon 'Rural practices will close': AMA's worry for bulk-billing

    News He says regional services will suffer if doctors can't cover costs.

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:18 PM
    Family shop in a 'klaas' of its own

    premium_icon Family shop in a 'klaas' of its own

    Business Klaas Diesel will hold an open day this Saturday.

    • 5th Feb 2019 4:00 PM