Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cedric Sayah, 31, was caught concealing nearly 50 MDMA pills under his scrotum at a Tweed Heads festival in February. Picture: Facebook.
Cedric Sayah, 31, was caught concealing nearly 50 MDMA pills under his scrotum at a Tweed Heads festival in February. Picture: Facebook.
Crime

Gold Coast DJ caught hiding drugs under scrotum

Jodie Callcott
19th May 2020 1:09 PM | Updated: 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A self-proclaimed DJ for Gold Coast party venues was caught trying to hide nearly 50 MDMA pills under his scrotum, a court was told.

Cedric Sayah, 31, faced Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday charged with supplying a prohibited drug and resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty.

He pleaded guilty to both charges in the same court on March 16.

The court was told the French national was partying at a Tweed Heads festival on February 22 when he panicked after spotting a drug detection dog.

Court documents revealed Sayah tried to run from police and became aggressive when officers asked to search him.

Sayah told the officers they had no power to touch him.

<< Brothers in court over $1m drugs, weapons, cash >>

He was arrested for hindering police in the execution of duty and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station for a strip search.

During the search, police claim they saw a blue item under Sayah's testicles which he kept in place by keeping his thighs tense.

When he eventually relaxed his thighs, a blue container fell to the ground.

Inside the container were 48 MDMA pills weighing 7.68g.

Defence lawyer Bernard O'Brien told the court his client was pressured into smuggling the drugs into the festival by his friends because it was "his turn".

Mr O'Brien said it was never Sayah's intention to sell the pills, rather he was to distribute them to the group of 12 friends.

"He is very distraught over this and knows how serious this is," Mr O'Brien said.

"He has a good working history … he was until recently self-employed finding DJs and bands for venues, but due to COVID-19, work came to a grinding halt."

<< VIOLENT ATTACK: Inmate stabbed 35 times applies for bail >>

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Sayah it was a foolish move to smuggle the drugs into the festival.

"Possessing drugs to give to other people is taking part of supplying drugs," Mr Dunlevy said.

"Until recently, the charge was only capable of proceeding on indictment."

Mr Dunlevy said he accepted Sayah was sorry for his wrong doing and had learnt from the experience.

Sayah was convicted and fined $600, sentenced to a Community Corrections Order for two years and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

drugs gold coast dj mdma twdcourt twdcrime twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Martial arts enthusiast had illegal nunchucks

        premium_icon Martial arts enthusiast had illegal nunchucks

        Crime The man said he only had them for training.

        • 19th May 2020 3:01 PM
        Respected plumbing business to close after 12 years

        premium_icon Respected plumbing business to close after 12 years

        News AFTER 12 years, one of Gladstone’s most respected plumbing businesses is closing...

        Wages flow for staff after legal quirk fix

        premium_icon Wages flow for staff after legal quirk fix

        News Liquor licensing laws meant workers missed out on JobKeeper payment.

        Driver caught 78km/h over the limit in Gladstone

        premium_icon Driver caught 78km/h over the limit in Gladstone

        News A man who was disqualified from driving was caught doing 138km/h in a 60km/h zone...