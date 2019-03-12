Stabbing victim found with knife still in shoulder

POLICE will speak with a woman as they try to piece together what happened before a man was stabbed with a foot-long Rambo-style knife on a Gold Coast street this morning.

Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage which may uncover what led to the brutal attack which left the 28-year-old with serious injuries.

Police and paramedics were called to McMillan St at Labrador about 6am following reports of a stabbing.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said it appeared the woman who reported the incident knew the man involved but they were yet to speak with her properly.

"A woman has claimed she was walking past with her dog," he said. "We're yet to get a formal statement from her, we believe she may be in some sort of friendship or relationship with the victim."

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Detective Inspector Smith said the man was found with the knife still sticking out of his right shoulder blade and was lucky to have survived the attack.

"It's quite substantial, I've seen an X-ray of the wound and it goes right down to his mid-chest, so it's quite fortunate that it's missed vital organs," he said.

"It's quite a serious incident, it's quite a large knife - about a foot-long - so he's quite fortunate, he should be going out to buy lotto tickets tonight."

The man was found with a large ‘Rambo-style’ knife stuck in his shoulder.

The man underwent emergency surgery at Gold Coast University Hospital this morning.

When police arrived the man was clutching a towel on the footpath, but Detective Inspector Smith said it's unclear if he was injured somewhere else before he was dumped on the street.

Police are not treating it as a random attack, and said it was likely to be "lifestyle" related.