Crime

Why homeless man called bank teller ‘a b****’

by LEA EMERY
24th Apr 2019 10:44 AM
A HOMELESS man called a Surfers Paradise bank teller a b**** after she refused to withdraw $500 for him because he had no cards or identification details.

Jason Douglas Carter pleaded guilty today in the Southport Magistrates Court to public nuisance and wilful damage for the expletive laden rant which left the Surfers Paradise NAB employee shaken.

Prosecutor Bob Falconer said Carter entered the bank about 12.30pm on June 20 last year and asked for the money to be withdrawn.

When the bank teller refused Carter went on an expletive-laden rant, calling her derogatory names before breaking a magazine rack.

Jason Douglas Carter appeared in court this morning
Magistrate Pamela Dowse said: "Your behaviour was very bad. It's not how a normal community operates."

Ms Dowse placed Carter on a $500 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

Carter's lawyer Michael Gatenby said the homeless man had a standing arrangement with the bank manager that he would provide the cash when he attended the bank.

He said the bank manager was on holidays and the employee did not know about the arrangement.

"He had been waiting for the money to go in and had gone hungry for a couple of days," he said.

Mr Gatenby said Carter had turned his life around and had now managed to find a place to live and would be starting work next month.

No conviction was recorded.

