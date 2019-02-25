Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police allege the man began abusing the girl in Mudgeeraba in 2013 when she was just six.
Police allege the man began abusing the girl in Mudgeeraba in 2013 when she was just six.
Crime

Accused child abuser seeks legal aid

by Lea Emery
25th Feb 2019 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIGGERA Waters man accused of abusing a girl for more than six years has had the matter adjourned to so he can apply for Legal Aid.

The 54-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared briefly in Southport Magistrates Court this morning where he faced six counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

He is a thin, balding man with grey hair and wears glasses.

He wore a blue and white stripped shirt.

Police allege the man began abusing the girl in Mudgeeraba in 2013 when she was just six.

The abuse allegedly continued until early this year.

The girl is now 13.

After the matter the man was spotted in the waiting room at the courthouse filling out a number of forms.

The matter was adjourned until March.

child abuse crime editors picks killer man

Top Stories

    Teen charged, worker injured in alleged pizza store robbery

    premium_icon Teen charged, worker injured in alleged pizza store robbery

    Crime CASH was stolen and an employee injured at a Gladstone pizza store on Sunday where an alleged robbery took place.

    GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

    premium_icon GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

    Pets & Animals All pet owners were given a chance to share their beloved pets

    Southern hemisphere's first passport rotary club chartered

    premium_icon Southern hemisphere's first passport rotary club chartered

    News It all happened right here in Gladstone on Saturday night.