Gold Coast named home of Australia's horniest beach

Taking a break from the sun and the surf to swipe through some Tinder matches. Picture: Jerad Williams

THE GOLD Coast has taken the crown as the home of Australia's horniest beach.

New Tinder analysis of the nation's swiping action has confirmed Surfers Paradise as the hottest beach for singles in the country, as the epicentre of swipe right action on the dating app.

Over the summer users of the dating app have been living in bikinis and budgie-smugglers and hitting their local beach to cool off from the 40 degree heat.

While people everywhere flock to water, it turns out they are doing more than just swimming and sun tanning - they are also swiping on Tinder.

In the top spot for getting a solid match has been revealed to be Surfers Paradise, the iconic 3km of sand stretching down the Gold Coast.

Surfers, known for the party hotspot of Cavill Avenue was named by the hook up giant as Australia's most swipe right-happy spot of sand.

In a close second was the Gold Coast's southern neighbours at Main Beach Byron Bay.

Three Sydney beaches made the top ten most right-swiped locations; Bondi Beach - known for its beautiful people and social media status came out highest at number three and Cronulla at number four shows that south Sydney is where the singles are at this summer.

The Queensland resort of Noosa came in fifth place, with its locals and single tourists exploring their Tinder options from its golden beaches.

Erin Killen has already found herself some matches. Picture: Jerad Williams

Visiting the Gold Coast on a working holiday, Canadian Erin Killen admitted she'd had a few matches during her time in Surfers Paradise, but was amused by the stats.

"I found there were a lot less people here actually, when I was swiping through I found a lot less than in Byron Bay," she said.

"Maybe it's because it's called the Gold Coast, that's a pretty lit name. If I saw someone from the Gold Coast I'd be like 'oh my god, Gold'.

"I want someone who looks happy, honestly if they're not smiling then I won't swipe right. I want someone smiling, travelling, that kind of thing."

BIGGEST BEACHES ON TINDER

1. Surfers Paradise

2. Main Beach, Byron Bay

Bondi Beach has also earned itself a nod. Photo Jeremy Piper

3. Bondi Beach

4. Cronulla Beach

5. Main Beach, Noosa

6. Cottesloe Beach

Cottesloe Beach looks like the perfect place to meet. Picture: Tourism Western Australia

7. Mindil Beach

8. Manly Beach

9. Merewether Beach

10. St. Kilda Beach