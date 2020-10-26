‘GOING TO SMASH YOU’: Man beat victim to near death

A Gladstone man has pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm after beating a man to near death. PICTURED: Mock-up assault. Picture: Christopher Chan

A GLADSTONE man with a serious history for violence beat his neighbour to near death, causing the victim fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

Mark Edward Parter was set to stand trial in Gladstone District Court today, however at the last minute a charge was dropped and Parter changed his plea.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke described Parter’s violent past, citing prior convictions for common assault, one serious assault, three assaults occasioning bodily harm and one grievous bodily harm.

Ms O’Rourke told the court the facts of the matter which started with an argument between the neighbours.

She said Parter, 54 at the time, had accused the neighbour of stealing from him earlier in the day.

At 6pm on November 9 last year, the victim was taking the bins out when he heard steps behind him.

Parter said to the victim “you little c--- I’m going to smash you” before the victim felt a blow to his right side.

The victim fell to the ground when Parter continued to punch and kick him in the chest area.

The assault was so violent it caused the victim fractured ribs and a collapsed lung along with other significant injuries.

“Without medical intervention he likely would have died,” Ms O’Rourke said.

The victim was able to flee to a neighbour’s house and they called an ambulance.

Parter handed himself in on November 14 but declined to be interviewed and was remanded up until his court date - a total of 347 days.

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court Parter had grown up between Bowen and Gladstone in a “good Christian family environment.”

He said Parter still attended church on Sundays.

Mr Polley told the court Parter fell into a bad crowd at the age of 18 and with peer pressure followed their lead.

He said upon completing his sentence, Parter hoped to help run a second-hand store his 80-year-old mother ran.

Parter, now 55, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.

Judge Michael Burnett described the offending as “concerning.”

Judge Burnett said if the victim had been left untreated he would have gone into cardiac arrest with the likely consequence of death.

“Your behaviour calls for community protection,” Judge Burnett said.

“Nothing seems to have deterred you.”

Parter was sentenced to four years and nine months’ imprisonment, and a three-month suspended jail sentence was activated on top.

Parter will be eligible for parole on May 13 next year, taking into account time already served.