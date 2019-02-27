Going in to bat for Baffle Creek

GLADSTONE region councillor PJ Sobhanian has faith the Department of Environment and Science will listen to community concerns regarding the future of Baffle Creek.

The possibility of parts of Baffle Creek becoming a national park green zone were floated in the recent Great Sandy Marine Park discussion paper.

The discussion paper had a survey, which ended on Monday, attached to it with one question asking: Should parts of Baffle Creek be included in a marine national park zone to support the long-term health and resilience of the system?

It's an issue that has rallied the Baffle Creek community. About 80 people gathered at Winfield earlier this month to hear from Burnett MP Stephen Bennett, who called on the State Government to guarantee parts of the waterway would not become a green zone.

Cr Sobhanian said the issue was a hot topic when he spoke to residents at an Australia Day function in Rosedale.

"It was evident that the number one burning issue in this part of our region is fears about possibility of restriction to fishing activity at Baffle Creek," Cr Sobhanian said.

"It is too early to tell at present, but residents are seriously concerned that any restriction on recreational fishing will have devastating impacts on the community who rely heavily on tourism and recreational fishing tourists.

"Council also recently endorsed the completion of the survey and the submission of written feedback opposing any changes that would negatively impact the discussed fishing activity."

Cr Sobhanian was positive a decision could be reached that balanced community and environmental needs.

"I am confident that (Environment Minister) Leeanne (Enoch) and her team will take into account feedback from our community who live, work and play in the area and they will do a great job for the environment and our communities," he said.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said they will now review all feedback received during the public consultation phase.

"This feedback will be combined with scientific information, socio-economic data and best practice marine park management principles to develop a draft revised zoning plan," he said.

"Any proposed changes to the marine park will be presented in this draft zoning plan, along with a Regulatory Impact Statement outlining the costs and benefits of any proposed changes.

"The draft zoning plan and Regulatory Impact Statement will be released for further public consultation later this year."