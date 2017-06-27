Going hungry: Gladstone numbers double in a year

HELPING HAND: Miss India franchisees Thivu Karpagam and Max Veloo helped a man who looked hungry last night.

THE NUMBER of people struggling to feed themselves or their families in the Gladstone region has risen significantly over the past couple of years.

Ray's Soup Kitchen co-ordinator Kerry Yates said the number of clients they served had more than doubled since 2015.

"For the 2015 financial year we had 700 and between 2015-16 we had 1790," Ms Yates said.

"It's scary."

With about 60 families coming to the soup kitchen for dinner on a Monday and Wednesday night, Ms Yates said the service was started to help "true homeless people" but had changed to help all those struggling financially.

"The ones living under bridges and houses were the ones we wanted to target," she said.

"(Instead) it's families affected by ice - they're struggling."

Miss India franchisees Thivu Karpagam and Max Veloo fed a man in need on Monday night.

"We're not filthy rich but wanted to help where we could," Mr Karpagam said.

Mr Veloo said the man looked like he was hungry, and he just wanted to help where he could in a one-off kind-hearted gesture.

"I didn't know him ... he was very nice, appreciated the food," he said.