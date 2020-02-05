‘Going global’: Council’s big plans for Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race

Black Jack set the pace from start to finish in last year’s competition.

Black Jack set the pace from start to finish in last year’s competition.

A GLOBAL audience of more than 200,000 is expected to be reached with improved live streaming coverage of this year’s Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

Gladstone regional councillors yesterday voted unanimously in favour of allocating $66,000 towards the live streaming of the 72nd yacht race, to take place from April 10.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said live streaming the event was the best marketing tool to promote the region.

It will be the third year the iconic race has been live streamed from start to finish.

“The idea is to take our yacht race global. It’s the best marketing for our region for a very minimal cost,” Cr Burnett said.

“We have people watching from all over the world.

“You see comments from people watching from Auckland, Amsterdam, United States, and even England.”

The event is expected to have a social media reach of 200,000 people.

Last year the live stream cost the council $50,000.

Cr Burnett said the increase to the funding this year would allow a greater focus on the multihull yachts.

Cr Burnett was not surprised councillors unanimously supported the funding applications, given the benefits the region receives from the event.

“It promotes tourism and connects back to the biggest event in the region’s history, the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race,” he said.

“Live streaming not only promotes the yacht race, it also promotes our city and attracts people to Gladstone.”