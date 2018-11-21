Menu
The store will close end of next month.
GOING: Target Country to leave Gladstone

Mark Zita
21st Nov 2018 11:00 AM
GLADSTONE'S only Target store is scheduled to close at the end of the year.

An announcement was posted on the windows of the store thanking loyal customers who have shopped there.

The sign also redirected loyal Target customers to existing stores in Biloela, which is a two-hour drive west from Gladstone, and Rockhampton, just over an hour's drive north.

A Target spokeswoman said the store would close on December 29 due to the lease expiring.

"We want to thank our Gladstone team, the local community and all of our customers for shopping with us over the last 15 years," she said.

No announcement has been made about what will become of the space after the closure.

