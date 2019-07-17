Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jeremy Dale Barnes was found guilty in his absence of trespass and public nuisance.
Jeremy Dale Barnes was found guilty in his absence of trespass and public nuisance. Evgenia Bolyukh
Crime

'God sent me': Man fined for throwing bibles at churchgoers

Katie Hall
by
17th Jul 2019 12:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who told police "God" told him to spread the holy word and harassed churchgoers has been fined $750 in court.

Jeremy Dale Barnes had his matter heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, however he was not present for the proceedings and was found guilty in his absence.

He was charged with committing public nuisance and trespass.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told Magistrate Terry Duroux that Barnes had gone to a Jehovah's Witness church while a service was on and began "harassing" churchgoers and shouting Bible verses.

"He threw Revelations books at them and shouted at them," Sen Const Pattinson said.

He told police he was sent there by God to "preach the word of God".

Barnes was fined $750.

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg crime editors picks jehova's witness queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    COUNCIL BUDGET: Increases to rates, waste and water charges

    premium_icon COUNCIL BUDGET: Increases to rates, waste and water charges

    News THE Gladstone Regional Council has announced an average general rate rise of 2.39 per cent across all services in today's 2019-20 budget.

    Gladstone Salvo's are tackling loneliness

    premium_icon Gladstone Salvo's are tackling loneliness

    News Kingdom Chat Room is for anyone needing a bite to eat or a chat

    Bicycle donation gives veteran a reason to get out of bed

    premium_icon Bicycle donation gives veteran a reason to get out of bed

    News "I'm so overjoyed and it's not something I've felt in a while.”

    'Cancer never rests': Call for support for Relay for Life

    premium_icon 'Cancer never rests': Call for support for Relay for Life

    Community Relay for Life Gladstone is fast approaching.