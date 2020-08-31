Goats take down Mt Morgan in finals prep run

The Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats had a successful weekend club-wide, with the women's side also impressing.

THE Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats Men’s side registered their biggest win of the season with an 81-19 mauling of Mount Morgan.

Preside Seamus O’Connor said it was a great performance from the boys, however, the scoreline could have been more emphatic if it wasn’t for their discipline.

Dylan “Dozer” Johnson, Caleb Van Lawick, David West and Alex Clark all scored doubles, with Mr O’Connor crediting the side’s physicality.

“Also, we did really well in sticking to our structure that we wanted to play.

“It really showed that now once we can stick to that and play the game we want to play it really opens it up.

“I was really happy to see the guys stick to that and play what we have been wanting to play all season.”

Despite the big win, the Goats’ squad depth means players are fighting for places in the team, leading to competitive trainings and better games.

“That is really good for the guys, we said before the game that no one is cemented where they are at, there’ll be people pushing for spots,” he said.

“I think that is good motivation for the guys to turn up next weekend against Yeppoon Crocs, who have just posted an impressive win over Frenchville.”

Mr O’Connor credited Mount Morgan for giving the Goats a tough run around despite the large result, saying they fought the whole time.

“They did get three tries against us which we need to work on, they played really well,” he said.

The Goats’ next test is at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday at 5.30pm against Crocs, with the women’s side kicking proceedings off at 3pm.

“Thanks to Gladstone for coming supporting us last weekend,” Mr O’Connor said.

“It is potentially our last home game this weekend, so we would be appreciative if everyone could come down again this weekend and support us.”