Rugby Union Goats skipper wants a spirited effort tomorrow

LEADER WITH PASSION: Seamus O'Connor (5) cleaning out for the Goats in the game against Drovers. Amanda Ball GLA250419GTS

RUGBY UNION: Gladstone Goats captain Seamus O'Connor says if players put in as much effort as they did against Drovers last weekend, tomorrow night's result will be positive.

It's round four of the Rugby Capricornia competition and the Goats are at Marley Brown Oval against reigning premiers Frenchville A at 6pm.

"We had our first match last weekend against Drovers and played with three players down but didn't give up for the whole 80 minutes," O'Connor said.

It was an 80-3 scoreline, in stark contrast to the Goats' 61-0 round one win after Mount Morgan Lorikeets forfeited on March 30.

Goats were severely undermanned against Drovers but with a home match O'Connor expects a full list to choose from in what will be a tough encounter.

A forthright O'Connor said more numbers were needed desperately to help those putting their body on the line each week.

"We have had a couple of hiccups starting the season this year and if I'm honest, we need a couple more numbers down at training," he said.

O'Connor said he enjoyed leading the team against Drovers despite the big loss.

"It was an honour to captain the side for the first game last weekend," he said.

"I'd just like to reiterate with the boys that games are won on attitude and working constantly both on and off the ball for each other."

GRUFC encourages anyone to try union and training is every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm behind Marley Brown Oval.

ALSO ON

Muster training: Tomorrow at noon-2pm at Marley Brown Oval

For: Girls U17 and U15

Why: For CQ Muster next weekend

Contact: Trevor Robertson on 0400816405