Goats roar into grand final contention

The Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club goats have made it to the Central Queensland Rugby Union League grand final for 2020.

The Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club goats have made it to the Central Queensland Rugby Union League grand final for 2020.

THE Gladstone Rugby Union Goats president could not hide his excitement after the A-grade men’s side stormed into the grand final last weekend.

Coming up against a strong Capricorn Coast Crocs side, Seamus O’Connor said it was a tough match against formidable opposition.

“We were only up 8-0 at half time and they came out swinging in the second half, but we were up 13-0 shortly after the resumption of play,” Mr O’Connor said.

“Then they put two quick tries on us and were 14-13 up on us with about 12 minutes to go.

“But we managed to get over for another try at the end of the game through our hooker Ben Edwards, it was awesome.”

Mr O’Connor said there were scenes of jubilation at Marley Brown Oval as the final whistle was blown, with the president happy to play in a grand final.

“We play in a final against Rockhampton Brothers at Victoria Park in Rockhampton this Saturday at 7pm,” he said.

“No doubt it will be a very tight and physical game considering our close-run clashes throughout this season.”

Mr O’Connor said the Goats backs would have to step up to the task at hand, with bench players set to make a big impact in the dying minutes.

“We are sticking to our routine in training though, nothing to special and we aren’t getting too far ahead of ourselves,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said he expected the Goats captain Alex Clarke to shine on the grand final stage.

“It will be so good to see all the boys get up if we do so, it will be my first grand final as a player as well and to be president at the same time will be excellent,” he said.

A supporters bus sponsored by Darryl Branthwaite from Gladstone region tours will be leaving from the fields at 11am on Saturday morning, with 20 spots available.

“Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see the Gladstone Goats play in a grand final,” Mr O’Connor said.