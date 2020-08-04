Goats post mixed results away from home

Ben Edwards collected the GYG Player of the Match for the Goats in a spirited defeat to a strong Colts side.

THE GRUFC Goats posted mixed results away from home at the weekend, as both teams focus on this week's home matches.

The women's 7s side continued their stellar run of form by beating what club president Seamus O'Connor said was a very strong Brothers side.

"Their pool games this weekend were against Colts and Brothers," Mr O'Connor said.

"They beat Colts in their first game and then actually lost to Colts in their second.

"Then the girls went to a 1-2 playoff against Brothers, who beat Colts, and were victorious 19-12 in the final which was excellent."

Mr O'Connor is a firm believer the women's 7s side will carry their hot run of form into the upcoming home games at Marley Brown Oval this weekend.

"With the home game coming up I think there will be a big support for them down at Marley Brown this weekend which should be excellent," he said.

"They only have one more team to play in the Frenchville-Blackwater side so they have played and beaten all other sides in the comp except them.

"It is looking really promising for that side, they are quick to turn around and figure out what they need to do after a defeat.

"They worked out the Brothers side pretty quickly after a defeat then got the win."

Vassa Hunter collected the GYG Player of the Match following the first Women's 7s game on Saturday against Colts.

It was a different story for the A-grade men's side who went down to a strong Colts outfit.

"Colts had a good game on the day," he said.

"We had a number of blokes out through injuries and availability issues, which is no real excuse, but we got beaten on the day.

"We will come back, recharge and look at what we can do better for our home game this weekend."

Mr O'Connor said training was important for the men's side.

"Training is key for us at the moment and we have a few key players returning to the side this weekend so it should be really good to have them back," he said.

GRUFC Goats home games return to Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval on Saturday morning, with juniors from 10am and seniors from 1.30pm.