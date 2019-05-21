Menu
PUMPED UP: Gladstone Goats hit form with a big win.
Rugby Union

Goats hope to build momentum in Rugby Capricornia

NICK KOSSATCH
by
21st May 2019 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:06 PM
RUGBY UNION: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats returned to the winner's list with a 26-0 triumph against Brothers R.

It sets up another winnable game at Marley Brown Oval against Frenchville on Saturday at 7pm.

Goats were never headed and the defence was supreme and finished the game in the perfect fashion with an LJ Mariner try.

The win cements Goats in the top three positions on the Rugby Capricornia ladder after round six.

Marley Brown Oval will host three other games and action will start 1pm with more games at 3pm and 5pm.

