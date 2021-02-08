Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

Goats hold their own at pre-season tournament

Jacobbe McBride
8th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Gladstone Goats put rival Central Queensland rugby players on their backs during the Roma Rugby 7s competition at the weekend.

In the scorching summer heat the men’s side cruised out of their pool on Saturday, a feat which the Rockhampton Brothers could not match.

After posting wins over the Chinchilla River Rats (17-12), Roma Cities (32-7), North Lakes Panthers (41-7) the Goats came up against a Brisbane side named Stag 7s.

Coach and former Goats president Seamus O’Connor said his side fought hard, as they did all tournament, however went down 28-14 in a spirited display on Sunday.

“We went out there with no expectations and ended up playing reasonably well,” Mr O’Connor said.

“It is good to put Gladstone in the market for Rugby 7s as it was our first crack at the format in Roma and we showed we could mix it with the best.”

Mr O’Connor said the tournament was important for the players as they continued to gel following last year’s heartbreaking grand final loss in Rockhampton.

“I think we have got some leaders coming through the club as well along with a few debutants wearing our jersey for the first time,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said the Goats organisation was looking forward to the season opener on March 13 after a final exhibition match against Blackwater in the next fortnight.

More Gladstone sports news:

How a coin flip delivered Szepanowski to Capras

BRONZE BOYS: Gladstone basketballers do us proud

Gladdy girls showing plenty of heart at basketball champs

gladstone rugby union football club gladstone rugby union goats rugby union australia santos roma rugby 7s
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why grey nomads are flocking to this Mt Larcom caravan park

        Premium Content Why grey nomads are flocking to this Mt Larcom caravan park

        News The news further cements the Gladstone region’s reputation as a bucket list destination for mature-age tourists.

        Man in court after drug set up at home busted

        Premium Content Man in court after drug set up at home busted

        News Joel Ian O’Connor’s Wooderson property was searched.

        Principal outlines school’s direction in 2021

        Premium Content Principal outlines school’s direction in 2021

        Education “2021 is looking like another great year.”

        Bluebottle, the second marine sting at Agnes on Sunday

        Premium Content Bluebottle, the second marine sting at Agnes on Sunday

        News The second child reportedly came out of the water with a bluebottle on their leg.