Goats hold their own at pre-season tournament

The Gladstone Goats put rival Central Queensland rugby players on their backs during the Roma Rugby 7s competition at the weekend.

In the scorching summer heat the men’s side cruised out of their pool on Saturday, a feat which the Rockhampton Brothers could not match.

After posting wins over the Chinchilla River Rats (17-12), Roma Cities (32-7), North Lakes Panthers (41-7) the Goats came up against a Brisbane side named Stag 7s.

Coach and former Goats president Seamus O’Connor said his side fought hard, as they did all tournament, however went down 28-14 in a spirited display on Sunday.

“We went out there with no expectations and ended up playing reasonably well,” Mr O’Connor said.

“It is good to put Gladstone in the market for Rugby 7s as it was our first crack at the format in Roma and we showed we could mix it with the best.”

Mr O’Connor said the tournament was important for the players as they continued to gel following last year’s heartbreaking grand final loss in Rockhampton.

“I think we have got some leaders coming through the club as well along with a few debutants wearing our jersey for the first time,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said the Goats organisation was looking forward to the season opener on March 13 after a final exhibition match against Blackwater in the next fortnight.

