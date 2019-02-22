Goals achieved and more on way for mother and daughter

NATIONAL HONOURS: Sharna McClure and mum Terri Read have been selected in their respective Australian roller derby and hockey teams.

HOCKEY/ ROLLER DERBY: It's what a mother and daughter can only dream of.

Both had one aim and both have achieved it.

Terri Read and daughter Sharna McClure will wear Australian colours in their respective sports - hockey and roller derby.

McClure, 29, and a mother of Kyan, 5, and Bohdi 3, is off to compete for Australia at the World Roller Games in Barcelona, Spain, from July 4-14.

Read is in the Australian over-55s masters hockey team for The Trans Tasman Challenge, which will be held on the Gold Coast from April 30-May 4.

"I went to a couple of tryouts and then they selected me to be on the team," a proud McClure said.

Her journey toward Australian selection began in Mackay with a World Skate Clinic.

"Then after that, I went to Brisbane for more tryouts and had to do a series of drills and play games," McClure said.

She is the only Central Queenslander in the Aussie team and will attend more training sessions before the World Roller Games.

"I was beyond excited and I cried," McClure said once she realised she was selected.

"I've trained really hard to get to where I am now and my local league has been very supportive and helpful in getting me to where I want to be."

The young mum, who also runs Terri's Swim School with Read, began her chosen sport when she joined Gladstone Roller Derby six years ago.

"I just went to try it for a bit of fun and I'm still there," McClure said.

She said her strength was her speed and time management.

"It's stressful and I have two young kids and I work full-time but it's a passion of mine and something that I love, so you make time for the things you love to do," McClure said.

Read competed for Queensland in Western Australia in her first-ever state duties in September.

"We won the Australian Titles in that division and I was also awarded as the highest goalscorer," Read said.

She has played hockey for over 40 years - all in Gladstone - most of that time all with Meteors.

Aside from mum and daughter representative Australian duties, the pair share another common goal.

"I'm also striker, which is a goalscorer and that's something we've both got in common there... we've both been chosen to score goals," Read said with proud tears welling in her eyes.

"I'm pretty proud of Sharna to make the Australian team and I'm pretty proud of myself to make the Australian team.

"It's something that we've never thought that we would do."