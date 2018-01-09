Go wild! Adventure obstacle course coming to Gladdy

The Holt Bolt Obstacle Course will be touring the Gladstone region in March, 2018.

The Holt Bolt Obstacle Course will be touring the Gladstone region in March, 2018. The Holt Bolt

ONLY a few months after the country's first-ever, all-ages sensory park opened in Gladstone, another exciting new venture is coming to town.

The Holt Bolt Obstacle Course will be touring Gladstone Region in March, with its main goal to fundraise for Gladstone's Special Olympics athletes.

The course is 300-400m long and consists of five giant inflatable obstacles: a slip n' slide, a water slide, a 15-metre-long safari challenge, tunnels and a climb and slide.

The Holt Bolt Obstacle Course : The Holt Bolt Obstacle Course is coming to Gladstone this March.

Also there for everyone to enjoy is a foam pit, a snow cannon, a rock climbing wall over the back of a ute, a rope swing over a pool, rock climbing vaults, sandbag carries and strength and agility challenges.

Headed by Shelly Strange, the fundraising effort will support the region's Special Olympic Athletes as they head to the Games in Adelaide in April.

Along with fundraising for the Gladstone athletes, The Holt Bolt will visit local schools and sporting clubs to provide incursions, after-school events and other fundraisers.

The Holt Bolt Obstacle Course will be touring the Gladstone region in March, 2018. The Holt Bolt

The Holt Bolt will be teaming up with local Gladstone community group Desire 2 Inspire" and will donate 20% from all events and incursions to The Special Olympics and 20% back to hosting schools.

The Holt Bolt Kids course is open to all children between Prep and Year 6.

The Holt Bolt coordinator Ashley Simonic said the organisation also offers high school and adult obstacle courses as incursions, fundraisers and community events - all of which can be run independently or alongside the kids' course.

The Holt Bolt Obstacle Course will be touring the Gladstone region in March, 2018. The Holt Bolt

The Holt Bolt is taking bookings for the March tour now and can be contacted via email to admin@theholtbolt.com or on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/holtboltmudrace.

Richard Holt, the creator of the The Holt Bolt will be in Gladstone on the tour.

Ms Simonic said Mr Holt speaks at companies, schools, institutions and businesses in the south-east area.

The Holt Bolt Obstacle Course will be touring the Gladstone region in March, 2018. The Holt Bolt

"As an additional service, he will be offering one motivational talk with local high school students regarding success, entrepreneurship, anti-bullying and Facebook perceptions.

This will be held in Chillies Room next to the Chillaxing Cafe," she said.