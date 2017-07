An image obtained Tuesday, May 23, 2017, of the first official humpback whale sighting off the Gold Coast for this year's annual whale-watching season. Experts are predicting a bumper season this year with humpback numbers returning to pre-whaling conditions. (AAP Images/ Ruby Communications) NO ARCHIVING

IF YOU have a spare moment and you're at Barney Point see if you can spot the whale.

A Vista Ct resident contacted The Observer to tell us he could see a whale breaching near QAL.

It's currently migration season for the massive humpbacks and they can be seen along the coast.

Images of people spotting whales off places like Heron Island have been popping up on Instagram a lot recently.