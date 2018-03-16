Go on, shave it off, we dare you

Sara Senius will be shaving her hair off today for World's Greatest Shave for a Cure

COFFEE Club, international barista champ, Sara Senius, will be having her hair cut off at The Grand Hotel today - by her workmate.

And if the thought has ever entered your head to shave or dye your hair for a good cause, why don't you join her?

Sara is inviting people to come up and watch her transformation at the Grand Hotel Coffee Club from 2:30 to 4:00pm.

"But if anyone else wants to join in the fun there will be a hairdresser here and people on standby to do colours," she said.

Sara's workmate says she can't wait to shave a pineapple shape into the back of her head first.

Fortunately, the pineapple will disappear when the rest of her hair is shaved off this afternoon for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave fundraiser.

"I'm a bit nervous about the drastic change but I want to do this because it makes a lot of difference to people with cancer," she said.

This years marks the 20 Anniversary of Shave for a Cure and Sara is one of many Gladstone people cutting off their hair between now and Sunday.

The two other Greatest Shave Events will be occurring tomorrow, Saturday 17, at Stockland Kin Kora and Tannum Sands Hotel from 11 - 1pm.

So far Sara has raised over $1400 for the charity.