Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hollie Hughes says she doesn’t believe in quotas and worked hard to get where she is in politics. Picture: John Feder/The Australian
Hollie Hughes says she doesn’t believe in quotas and worked hard to get where she is in politics. Picture: John Feder/The Australian
Rural

Go bush for Christmas gifts: Lib senator

by Eamonn Tiernan
25th Oct 2019 10:09 AM

Australians are being urged to buy their Christmas gifts from country outlets to help support drought-stricken areas.

NSW Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes wants Australians to consider splurging with small businesses in regional communities by using an online portal.

"We don't need to buy from the usual suspects," Senator Hughes said on Friday.

"These businesses mainly exist because of the agriculture around them and when drought is devastating the land, we need to think laterally about other ways to support rural and regional economies.

"The difference so many Australians can make if they choose to buy from a country business will spread a lot of goodwill to our hard-working families in the bush."

Shoppers can purchase goods through gocountryforchristmas.com.au and businesses can register their outlet on the website.

More Stories

drought farmers liberal national party liberal senator rural seniors-news

Top Stories

    Retirees remember the good times

    premium_icon Retirees remember the good times

    News The QAL Retirees club hosted their annual event this month to stay connected and up to date.

    • 25th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
    Hey Ken, we’d like a word about media freedom

    premium_icon Hey Ken, we’d like a word about media freedom

    News Welcome home MPs. Now that you’re back in your electorate after a long week in...

    • 25th Oct 2019 9:55 AM
    ‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

    premium_icon ‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

    News EACH Christmas this Gladstone resident takes his grandchildren crabbing but this...

    A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    premium_icon A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    News Star Wars, dinosaurs and Lego — there’s plenty on offer at Gladstone PopCon 2019.