Vegemite becomes a gluten-free for all

Zara Hill (8) was recently diagnosed with Coeliac Disease and can now eat Vegemite again. Picture: Jason Edwards

IT REALLY will put a rose in every cheek.

Australia's favourite way to start the day was off-limits to those suffering coeliac disease and others following a gluten-free diet. Until now.

But now they, too, can be happy little Vegemites.

After more than two years of product development, a gluten-free Vegemite is hitting the supermarket shelves this week.

With up to a quarter of Australians avoiding gluten in their diet, Vegemite marketing manager Matt Gray said they received thousands of requests for a gluten-free version of the iconic spread.

He said the hardest part of developing the product was finding an alternative to brewer's yeast.

"Working with baker's gluten free yeast we think we've nailed the Vegemite taste," he said.

Zara Hill, 8, was recently diagnosed with coeliac disease and the daughter of a Vegemite employee was a product tester in the final stages of development.

"Finding out I couldn't eat Vegemite for breakfast or even in my sandwiches at lunch was really sad. When Dad told me about this new Vegemite I actually thought he made it just for me," she said.

Coeliac Australia chief Michelle Laforest commended the new Vegemite.

"It's so important that companies innovate to ensure there are options for Australians suffering from coeliac disease. For children, not being able to eat what their friends consume can create a real sense of loneliness and isolation," she said.

The new gluten-free low FODMAP Vegemite will be stocked nationally from this week.