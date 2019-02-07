Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zara Hill (8) was recently diagnosed with Coeliac Disease and can now eat Vegemite again. Picture: Jason Edwards
Zara Hill (8) was recently diagnosed with Coeliac Disease and can now eat Vegemite again. Picture: Jason Edwards
Food & Entertainment

Vegemite becomes a gluten-free for all

by Dan Stock
7th Feb 2019 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT REALLY will put a rose in every cheek.

Australia's favourite way to start the day was off-limits to those suffering coeliac disease and others following a gluten-free diet. Until now.

But now they, too, can be happy little Vegemites.

After more than two years of product development, a gluten-free Vegemite is hitting the supermarket shelves this week.

With up to a quarter of Australians avoiding gluten in their diet, Vegemite marketing manager Matt Gray said they received thousands of requests for a gluten-free version of the iconic spread.

He said the hardest part of developing the product was finding an alternative to brewer's yeast.

"Working with baker's gluten free yeast we think we've nailed the Vegemite taste," he said.

Zara Hill, 8, was recently diagnosed with coeliac disease and the daughter of a Vegemite employee was a product tester in the final stages of development.

"Finding out I couldn't eat Vegemite for breakfast or even in my sandwiches at lunch was really sad. When Dad told me about this new Vegemite I actually thought he made it just for me," she said.

Coeliac Australia chief Michelle Laforest commended the new Vegemite.

"It's so important that companies innovate to ensure there are options for Australians suffering from coeliac disease. For children, not being able to eat what their friends consume can create a real sense of loneliness and isolation," she said.

The new gluten-free low FODMAP Vegemite will be stocked nationally from this week.

More Stories

australian food editors pick food gluten free vegemite

Top Stories

    'We'll never see that money': Frustration at failed firms

    premium_icon 'We'll never see that money': Frustration at failed firms

    Business CONSTRUCTION company collapses have become a grim but normal part of doing business for a Central Queensland crane hire firm.

    'Deep regret': QAL delays hearing into 2017 chemical spills

    premium_icon 'Deep regret': QAL delays hearing into 2017 chemical spills

    News Gladstone refinery granted adjournment for court case

    Mayor's notice of motion scrapes over the line

    premium_icon Mayor's notice of motion scrapes over the line

    News Notice of motion tabled on naming of minor infrastructure assets.

    • 7th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    Coal trains halted as Aurizon staff stop work

    premium_icon Coal trains halted as Aurizon staff stop work

    Business Unions say they want Aurizon to come back to the bargaining table.