Glowing reviews lead to the return of popular event

VITAL FUNDS: GAPDL's Darryl Branthwaite and Sarah Skinner hand over a cheque for $4451 to Paul Donaldson and Robert Walgers. INSET: $5000 was raised from the Lowmead 3-car challenge and was handed over by representatives. Matt Taylor GLA201018HELI

RIVERGLOW is set to return to Gladstone in the future after the success of this past weekend's inaugural event.

The twilight fun run filled Gladstone's night sky with colour as more than 500 registered runners took to the streets of Gladstone's Marina Parklands.

Gabrielle Holmes, media and liaison officer for RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue, said the evening exceeded expectations.

"We did over the 500 number which was really good for our first event," she said.

"We knew there was a strong support base in Gladstone and we knew an event like this would be really popular.

"Given the success of this one, it's looking like we will bring it back down again."

While the service has yet to put a figure on the funds raised from the event, which was run alongside their community open day, they were happy with the support shown.

Fundraising efforts were boosted by groups such as GAPDL who donated proceeds from their recent members and mates charity golf day, as well as representatives from Lowmead's three-car challenge.

Darryl Branthwaite, CEO of GAPDL said it was important for the money to benefit a local service.

"In the past we've done RSPCA, Quoin Island turtle rehabilitation centre and other charities like that," he said.

"We chose the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service because of what it does for the region and because one of our volunteers required life saving emergency flights recently.

"We are eternally grateful for the service it provides."