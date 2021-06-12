Menu
A-League - Melbourne City v Perth Glory
Sport

Glory lose Olyroos marksman

by Marco Monteverde
12th Jun 2021 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM

Tokyo Olympics-bound striker Nick D’Agostino has parted ways with Perth Glory.

D’Agostino, who starred in the Olyroos’ qualifying campaign, won’t be returning to the Glory after two seasons in Perth and has already attracted interest from rival A-League clubs as well as overseas teams.

He has been in Spain as part of an Olyroos contingent pushing their claims for Olympic Games selection.

D’Agostino, 23, is considered an almost certain selection for Tokyo despite making just seven starts and 16 overall appearances for the Glory in the 2020-21 A-League season.

Despite the lack of game time, D’Agostino’s five goals made him the Glory’s second highest scorer behind Uruguayan ace Bruno Fornaroli, who netted 13 goals in 26 appearances.

“Nick enjoyed his two seasons with Perth Glory but we will be looking at other options abroad and domestically, and see what transpires in the coming weeks,” D’Agostino’s representative Craig Moore said.

Originally published as Glory lose Olyroos marksman

