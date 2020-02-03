Glory days relived by rugby players

RUGBY UNION: Rugby Capricornia over-35s games convenor Carl Weston says it will be a big year for "yesterday's heroes".

RELATED STORY: Goats show positive signs with full squad on deck

RELATED STORY: Rugby Golden Goats prove age is a mindset

After another successful Waitangi Day game between Gladstone Goats Rugby Union Football Club and Bundaberg Rum Ruckers at Discovery Coast Sports Centre on Saturday, Weston was planning another event, which would be a first.

ANZAC EVENT

"This year, we are planning an Anzac Test around the Anzac Day period but not on the day itself," he said.

"The game will be played at the Miriam Vale Rugby League Club ground against a combined army team from Brisbane. Brett Marsh from the old Goats team, or otherwise known as the GROG (Gladstone Rugby Old Goats), will be organising it and he's ex-army."

Weston hoped it would also be an annual tradition.

He said the rugby union over-35s "masters" competition consisted of six to eight 60-minute games.

"There will be a Bundy Bledisloe Cup and three games played," he said.

"They will also be played in Miriam Vale and we have not yet set any dates for that."

There will also be two games played as a curtain-raiser to the Rugby Capricornia competition GRUFC Goats matches at Marley Brown Oval this season.

GOLF GAME TO WARM UP

Before Saturday's game, players also took part in another sport on grass.

"We started with golf and then into rugby and after that, it was all smiles as a great day was had by all," he said.

"Gladstone Rugby Union veterans club are chasing any player over 35 who would like to join our club for fun friendship and fraternity."

JOIN UP

Weston can be contacted on 0417668900 and see updates on the Gladstone Rugby Old Goats Facebook site.