Glory days: Bon Jovi tribute brings back the classics

FIRED UP: 'Blaze of Glory' will fly into Gladstone for the Harbour Festival.

MELBOURNE-based band Blaze of Glory have hit on a winning formula, tour in summer then when the Melbourne winter gets chilly: go cruising.

Rob Moody, guitarist and founder of the Bon Jovi tribute band, said the band has performed on cruise ships around the world but are still waiting for the opportunity to hit the Caribbean.

"What doesn't appeal (about the Caribbean) beaches, sun, rum, all the good things in life," Moody said.

Moody and his band mates have been recreating the greatest hits of Bon Jovi for more than a decade.

They recreate the look too, Moody even matches his guitars to what Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora used during the 80s and 90s, employing a double neck acoustic for 'Wanted Dead or Alive'.

Moody said the band hasn't gone down the road of wearing wigs but lead singer Dellacoma Rio has replicated Jon Bon Jovi's hair perfectly.

"We've got a mix of hair in the band," he said,

"Our lead singer has the natural Jon Bon Jovi look from a late 80s.

"He looks like a perfect mix between Jon Bon Jovi, and Michael Hutchence."

Moody said the the "huge hair and make-up" of the 80s, gave way in the 90s to close cut hairdos "to fit in with the grunge era".

"The music got a little bit more mature, less 80s glitz in the songs, but certainly lots of massive hits," he said.

The band tours most of the year, but Moody said it wasn't all rock and roll, in fact quite the opposite.

Its' definitely not what people think," he said.

"It's a lot of organising and lots of band management and travel and the show itself is the easiest part,

"It's all the meticulous details - it's just constant admin all day."

Moody takes responsibility for most of the administration as "there's too many cooks (otherwise)," he said.

But all this hasn't been enough to put him off Bon Jovi and the band continues to attract new fans.

"I think it's the quality of the songs that still get played on the radio today.

"It isn't like young fans have to hunt around to hear Bon Jovi. It only takes one song for someone to hear about them."

Catch Blaze of Glory at the Gladstone Harbour Festival on the final night (April 1)