Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'GLOOMY': BoM meteorologist says weekend 'won't be pleasant'

This morning BoM meteorologist Harry Clark told The Observer the theme for the next three to four days was 'gloomy'.
This morning BoM meteorologist Harry Clark told The Observer the theme for the next three to four days was 'gloomy'. Luka Kauzlaric
Sarah Steger
by

COOL, damp and windy is the forecast the Bureau of Meteorology predicted for Gladstone Region this weekend.

This morning BoM meteorologist Harry Clark told The Observer the theme for the next three to four days was "gloomy", with cloud cover, some rain and cool winds "enough to be annoying".

Due to a high pressure system in Tasmania, south-easterly winds are being blown up and down the Queensland coast, pushing showers to the foreshore and further inland in some areas.

Mr Clark said there was a definite chance of a shower in the region today and that things would be cloudy, cool and breezy due to the winds coming from the south and the ocean.

Because the high pressure system in Tasmania "isn't moving at all", Gladstone Region will likely see very similar conditions on Sunday.

"Tomorrow is a carbon copy of today ... the high pressure system isn't moving at all," Mr Clark said.

He said 20km/h to 30km/h winds are expected the entire weekend, "ruining anyone's plans to do stuff outside".

"It really won't be pleasant," he said.

The region will start to see a change in pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the high pressure system moves toward New Zealand.

Mr Clark said on Tuesday the area would heat up to a maximum of 29.

BoM forecast

  • Today: Max 27 
  • Tomorrow: Max 27 Min 18
  • Monday: Max 29 Min 19
  • Tuesday: Max 28 Min 19
  • Wednesday: Max 29 Min 19
  • Thursday: Max 30 Min 20
  • Friday: Max 29 Min 20

Topics:  bom cloudy meteorologist rain weather weekend wind

Gladstone Observer

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

See why this Gladstone home was named best in NQ

See why this Gladstone home was named best in NQ

CRAIG Christensen has built homes for more than 20 years, but none quite like the 14-month project for this Hampton-styled mansion.

Shortage? What shortage?

PLENTY AROUND: Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham says there will be plenty of prawns around for Christmas.

No problems with prawns in Gladstone as Christmas gets closer

Gladstone biorefinery showcased to world at United Nations

INNOVATIVE: Southern Oil's Tim Rose and Stewart Peters during the official opening of the pilot plant in Gladstone.

Gladstone pilot plant named leader in industry.

YOUR SAY: Debate over making weight-loss surgery public

Gladstone Hospital director of surgery Dr Stefaan De Clercq discusses an issue with registrar Peter Bui.

Fors and against in important discussion

Local Partners