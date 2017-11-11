'GLOOMY': BoM meteorologist says weekend 'won't be pleasant'

This morning BoM meteorologist Harry Clark told The Observer the theme for the next three to four days was 'gloomy'.

COOL, damp and windy is the forecast the Bureau of Meteorology predicted for Gladstone Region this weekend.

This morning BoM meteorologist Harry Clark told The Observer the theme for the next three to four days was "gloomy", with cloud cover, some rain and cool winds "enough to be annoying".

Due to a high pressure system in Tasmania, south-easterly winds are being blown up and down the Queensland coast, pushing showers to the foreshore and further inland in some areas.

Mr Clark said there was a definite chance of a shower in the region today and that things would be cloudy, cool and breezy due to the winds coming from the south and the ocean.

Because the high pressure system in Tasmania "isn't moving at all", Gladstone Region will likely see very similar conditions on Sunday.

"Tomorrow is a carbon copy of today ... the high pressure system isn't moving at all," Mr Clark said.

He said 20km/h to 30km/h winds are expected the entire weekend, "ruining anyone's plans to do stuff outside".

"It really won't be pleasant," he said.

The region will start to see a change in pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the high pressure system moves toward New Zealand.

Mr Clark said on Tuesday the area would heat up to a maximum of 29.

