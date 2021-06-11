Menu
Gladstone police are hunting thieves who broke into the Miriam Vale Hotel and took a glock and a taser from one of the rooms.
News

Glock missing from police officer’s hotel room located

Lachlan Berlin
11th Jun 2021 10:05 AM
A police firearm reported stolen during a break-in at a Central Queensland pub has been found.

The Glock was located after police carried out another detailed search of the Miriam Vale Hotel on Thursday night, June 10.

But an unloaded police taser that was also reported stolen still hasn’t been found.

Police say the ammunition and Taser cartridge were stored separately in the room and were not taken.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw people acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Blomfield Street on Wednesday night to contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

PoliceLink: 131444 Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

Quote this reference number: QP2101060952.

