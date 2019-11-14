Global warming is here

IN ANSWER to those people who still deny the consequences of global warming, on Tuesday over 11,000 scientists from 153 countries, including Australia, have declared (Journal of Bioscience) a Climate Emergency and warn of “untold human suffering” if immediate bold actions are not taken. The Extinction Rebellion people have a very good reason to protest and attempt to stop the juggernaut that is threatening their futures. They are being forced to take disruptive steps because the powers-that-be are not responding to the crisis. Claiming it’s not happening isn’t going to slow down the coming storms, droughts and fires that are being increased by global warming. It’s not like we aren’t being warned. We will not be immune to the coming environmental disruptions if we don’t act in time.

Jonathan Peter, Airlie Beach

Fired up over blazes

Australia is a land of deserts, droughts, floods, bushfires, flammable forests and fire-prone grasslands – these conditions have developed since the Holocene Warm Era commenced about 12,000 years ago.

All previous Australian bushies, both black and white, have recognised the key principle of fire management in Australia – you can have many small managed “cool” fires in early spring or a few unplanned disastrous “hot” fires consuming a heavy fuel load in hot dry winds in late spring.

Every generation of Australians sees its fire disasters and the worst ones get names – “Black Thursday” in 1851, “Black Friday” in 1939, “Ash Wednesday” in 1983, and the worst to date “Black Saturday” in 2009. Not even an armada of expensive water bombers will stop these bushfires – at that stage fire can only be prevented or contained by fire.

Good fire management disappeared as rural voters were outvoted by the green leafy suburbs. Urban greens thought we could prevent all fires and encourage wildlife by locking up more parks and encouraging fire-loving, oil-containing eucalypts and flammable weeds close to towns and dwellings.

Even more stupid are those who think politicians can control or abolish droughts and bushfires by banning the use of coal and oil in a futile attempt to lower global temperature. The sun, the oceans and recurring El Ninos will dwarf all efforts of puny politicians.

We need good fire and forest management and prosecution of arsonists, not costly climate distractions.