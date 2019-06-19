Menu
generic student pics at UQ (Uni of Qld) St Lucia
Education

Global honour for state’s biggest uni

by Stephanie Bennett
19th Jun 2019 5:26 AM
Queensland's largest university has ranked highly in the latest global ratings for higher education institutions.

Each year the education research company ranks the 1000 top institutes around the globe using a range of criteria, including academic standing and graduate employability.

UQ came in at No.47 in the world, up one place from last year.

QUT jumped 20 places to No.224, while Griffith University was Queensland's third-ranked institute at No.320.

The Australian National University, at No.29, was the highest-placed Australian institute.

The US dominated the top spots with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology named No.1 for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Stanford University, Harvard University and the UK's University of Oxford.

The University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney and the University of New South Wales also ranked in the Top 50.

Overall Australia's universities improved, with 24 of the 35 ranked institutes showing jumping up in rankings.

In contrast, US universities recorded an average drop of 16 places.

QS director of research Ben Sowter said the results showed Australia remained an attractive prospect for international students.

"With two of the world's 10 best student cities, a quality of life ranked as the second-best in the world in 2015 by the UN, and highly reputable institutions, it is unsurprising that students wishing to study in an Anglophone nation have turned towards Australia," he said.

