Global guitar stars headed to Gladstone

MOLTO BENE: Italian acoustic guitarist Andrea Valeri will be one of three performers featured in the guitar spectacular.

THEY'RE touring Queensland in July and Gladstone won't miss out.

Three internationally recognised acoustic guitarists will join forces to create some music magic for the community to enjoy.

The trio features internationally acclaimed Brisbane acoustic guitarist Michael Fix, who was recently named as one of Australia's Top 25 Guitarists of All Time by readers of Guitarist Australia magazine

He'll be joined by high-energy Italian virtuoso Andrea Valeri, who began his career at age 10 studying classical guitar techniques before moving to the electric guitar and then to the acoustic guitar.

Queensland's own funky finger-stylist Sarah Koppen rounds out the trio. She's known for blending styles like classical, funk, flamenco, two-handed tapping, and percussive techniques into amazing solo guitar material.

The concerts will be structured so each player will feature as a solo artist, as well as performing as an ensemble, allowing plenty of opportunity for spontaneity and improvisation. The trio are all known for their ability to entertain and engage with audiences.

The event will come to Gladstone courtesy of Red Chair - a Queensland-based performing arts company.

The free community event will be held at Gladstone's Library Square on July 13 at 7.30pm.