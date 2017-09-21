Grain group's chief executive inspects Gladstone's port

GRAINCORP's leader Mark Palmquist visited Gladstone Port this week ahead of the development of a new $18.5 million state-of-the-art grain handling facility in central Queensland.

The Yamala-based facility, expected to take 18 months to build, will make it safer and cheaper to transport grain from growers paddocks to the Gladstone Port.

AgForce Grains president Wayne Newton joined Mr Palmquist, GrainCorp's chief executive, for the tour and said the facility, combined with the $2.6 million new rail siding funded by the Queensland Government, was the first step to revitalise the state's rail freight network.

"The new grain facility will have 180,000 tonnes of storage capacity, the ability to handle longer trains both now and into the future, and faster train cycling times to Gladstone," he said.

But he said more needed to be done to improve the grain rail infrastructure enough to make the industry globally competitive.

"Transport makes up more than a third of growers' cost of production so for our grains industry to be globally competitive, we need to be able to get our product to port as efficiently as possible, and rail transport is far more efficient than road transport," he said.

"Unfortunately, Queensland has some of the worst performing rail infrastructure in Australia.

"AgForce is keen to work with GrainCorp and the State Government to ensure the investments don't stop at Yamala. We need investments across the network, especially in southern Queensland, and AgForce wants to remain involved in those conversations.