27°
News

Grain group's chief executive inspects Gladstone's port

GrainCorp chief executive Mark Palmquist visited Gladstone recently and toured the Gladstone Port.
GrainCorp chief executive Mark Palmquist visited Gladstone recently and toured the Gladstone Port.
Tegan Annett
by

GRAINCORP's leader Mark Palmquist visited Gladstone Port this week ahead of the development of a new $18.5 million state-of-the-art grain handling facility in central Queensland.

The Yamala-based facility, expected to take 18 months to build, will make it safer and cheaper to transport grain from growers paddocks to the Gladstone Port.

EARLIER | $18.5m silos create faster delivery of grains to port

AgForce Grains president Wayne Newton joined Mr Palmquist, GrainCorp's chief executive, for the tour and said the facility, combined with the $2.6 million new rail siding funded by the Queensland Government, was the first step to revitalise the state's rail freight network.

"The new grain facility will have 180,000 tonnes of storage capacity, the ability to handle longer trains both now and into the future, and faster train cycling times to Gladstone," he said.

But he said more needed to be done to improve the grain rail infrastructure enough to make the industry globally competitive.

"Transport makes up more than a third of growers' cost of production so for our grains industry to be globally competitive, we need to be able to get our product to port as efficiently as possible, and rail transport is far more efficient than road transport," he said.

"Unfortunately, Queensland has some of the worst performing rail infrastructure in Australia.

"AgForce is keen to work with GrainCorp and the State Government to ensure the investments don't stop at Yamala. We need investments across the network, especially in southern Queensland, and AgForce wants to remain involved in those conversations.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  gladstoneindustry gladstone ports corporation graincorp

Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: Bruce Hwy crash victim suffering from injury to abdomen

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy crash victim suffering from injury to...

The patient is suffering from chest pain and injuries to the abdomen

Left by the roadside: Council votes down coffee van

DISBELIEF: Cafe Casa owner Peter Dixon will remain restricted to running his business from private car parks.

Councillors concerned about proximity to nearby coffee shops.

'Future is bleak': Young Gladstone man likely to lose 2 jobs

FILE PHOTO: Gladstone man drives car while drunk on Glenlyon Rd.

HE was fired from one job, and could lose another.

The birth of Duosen takes the Peters family to six

EXCITEMENT: Kaili (2), Meisen (4), Caijuan Wu, baby Duosen and Kaisen (6) at Gladstone hospital the day after Duosen was born.

Family gathers at hospital to celebrate newborn.

Local Partners