GLOBAL EXPOSURE: How scUber helped Heron Island

LAUNCH SUCCESS: Tourism Minister Kate Jones with Uber regional general manager Susan Anderson and chief pilot of ScUber Erika Bergman at the launch of ScUber.

LAUNCH SUCCESS: Tourism Minister Kate Jones with Uber regional general manager Susan Anderson and chief pilot of ScUber Erika Bergman at the launch of ScUber. Matt Taylor GLA230519SCUBER

HERON Island's part in the launch of the world's first submarine Uber has given its worldwide exposure a boost.

According to recent figures from Tourism and Events Queensland, the scUber campaign has increased the potential reach of the Great Barrier Reef to 3.3 billion people.

In addition, more than 150,000 people from around the world have entered a competition to win a trip to the reef for their own scUber experience.

Tourism and Events Queensland chief executive officer Leanne Coddington said the campaign was about telling the story of the reef.

"The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef and Australia's greatest natural wonder,” Ms Coddington said. "To have generated more than 3500 articles for people around the world to read a positive story about the reef is exactly what we hoped to achieve.”

Reef conservation will also benefit from the extra exposure, with Uber donating $100,000 and the equivalent value of every scUber ride to Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef to support their projects.

Uber's regional general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Susan Anderson, said the focus of the partnership was to showcase the wonder and beauty of the Great Barrier Reef through a unique form of movement.

"The opportunity to raise awareness for this Australian - and global - icon, was one we felt passionate about,” Ms Anderson said.

"The sustainable protection of the Great Barrier Reef is of global importance.”

The vessel is headed north for the second part of the campaign at Agincourt Reef, near Port Douglas.