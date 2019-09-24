Menu
Global average temperature hits new record

24th Sep 2019 7:42 AM

 

The global average temperature is set to rise to at least 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, a World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) official says.

"Basically we are on track to reach at least 1.2-1.3 degrees Celsius (above pre-industrial levels) over the next five years," said Omar Baddour, WMO senior scientific officer, in response to a Reuters question on Monday.

The comments came after the UN agency released a report on Sunday showing that the period from 2015-2019 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record, rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius over 2011-2015.

 

climate climate change editors picks global average temperature record temperatures weather

