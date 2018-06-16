Menu
PRIZE POOL: Jean Peters, patron of the Mount Larcom show, with raffle prizes on offer at the ball.
News

Glitz and glam of the ball comes to Mount Larcom

Julia Bartrim
by
16th Jun 2018 12:15 PM

JEAN PETERS may live in Gladstone these days but there's no way she'll miss the Mount Larcom and District Show Ball tonight.

The former long-term Mount Larcom resident and patron of the show said she just could not miss the dancing.

"I love the music. When my husband (Reg) was alive we used to go to all the dances," Mrs Peters said.

Her husband was the person who suggested starting the Mount Larcom show after the war.

Mrs Peters said on Tuesday she'd had about 125 bookings for the ball and she expected more to come.

"It's a community effort, the community all comes along," she said.

Mrs Peters' connection to the show won't stop with helping organise the ball.

She'll also dish up meals to the volunteers all next week while they set up the show.

