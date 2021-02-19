Glimpse inside one of Gladstone’s oldest homes

Owners Roy and Kerrie Johnson are having an open house to raise money for Dolly's Dream Foundation.

One of Gladstone’s oldest homes will be open to the public this Saturday.

Built in the early 1900s, the Glenlyon St home is known for the iconic lion statues on its front stairwell.

“I went through all the things that were important to me,” Mrs Johnson said.

“I remembered reading the story for Dolly Everett and what her parents must have went through.

“To have a beautiful child, and then one day they’re gone.”

The money is being raised through Gladstone Port Curtis Rotary Club, where Mr Johnson is president.

So far, the club has raised more than $1300 for the foundation.

The couple, who bought the home in 1993, said their home had a lot of rich history which they wanted to share with the community.

They said the original owner still haunted the premises.

Harold Herbert Whittle built the home in 1912, around the same time the old post office on Goondoon St was built.

The open house and garage sale is on this Saturday, February 20 from 8am to 4pm at 32 Glenlyon St, Gladstone.

Mr Whittle was the shire clerk at Calliope Shire Council in 1933, and was believed to have been a police officer before that.

He died in the home on June 23, 1955 and was buried at the Gladstone cemetery.

“We do have a ghost,” Mrs Johnson said.

“Some things just happen in this home which we can’t explain, he’s a good ghost,” Mr Johnson said.

Harold Herbert Whittle built the home in 1912.

“(Harold) died in the house that he loved,” Mrs Johnson added.

“He was a big man and he is a protector of the home.”

There will also be a garage and plant sale on the day, with all funds raised going towards the foundation.

An admission fee of $5 for adults and $2 for children applies for the open house only.

